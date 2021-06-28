Craig MacGillivray joins Charlton after leaving Portsmouth

Craig MacGillivray in action for Portsmouth (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:43am, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Charlton have signed goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old played 112 times for Portsmouth across three years and joins the Addicks after his contract came to an end at Fratton Park.

MacGillivray told the club website: “As soon as I heard Charlton were interested, there were other opportunities that arose but I knew wanted to come to this football club.

“You just have to look at the size of it, its history, that ticked all the boxes for me.”

Soccer

Charlton

PA