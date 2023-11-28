28 November 2023

Craig Wighton bags brace as Dunfermline defeat managerless Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
28 November 2023

Craig Wighton’s double helped Dunfermline ease past managerless Arbroath.

The hosts cruised to a 3-0 lead to move up to fourth in the cinch Championship on Tuesday.

Josh Edwards opened the scoring three minutes after the break when he followed up from a tight angle.

Wighton added a second with 17 minutes left before wrapping up the points from close range in stoppage time.

