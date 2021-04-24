Craig Wighton brace helps Dunfermline edge seven-goal thriller against Arbroath
Craig Wighton bagged a brace as Dunfermline secured a play-off place with a 4-3 victory over Arbroath.
The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute when Wighton was brought down in the area, and Declan McManus put them in front with the resulting spot-kick.
Dunfermline doubled their lead five minutes later when Kevin O’Hara fired the ball beyond visiting goalkeeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath pulled one back in the 33rd minute, with Jack Hamilton netting for the fourth game in a row.
The visitors were then awarded a penalty two minutes later, with Nicky Low slotting home from 12 yards to make it 2-2.
Dunfermline regained the lead 12 minutes into the second half when Wighton tucked the ball home.
After Steven Whittaker had gone close for Dunfermline, Wighton made it 4-2 when he fired in 15 minutes before the end, only for Scott Stewart to reduce Arbroath’s deficit to a single goal with an 82nd-minute header.
Arbroath pushed for a late leveller but Dunfermline stood firm to grab all three points, with substitute Kerr McInroy clearing off the line in the dying embers.