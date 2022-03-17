17 March 2022

Crawley defender Owen Gallacher doubtful for Swindon visit with head injury

By NewsChain Sport
17 March 2022

Owen Gallacher remains a doubt for Crawley’s Sky Bet League Two clash with promotion-chasing Swindon due to a head injury.

The full-back missed the midweek defeat at Exeter after suffering a head knock last weekend in the 4-1 loss to Port Vale.

Crawley boss John Yems could be short of defensive options against the Robins.

Tony Craig and Ludwig Francillette missed the game against the Grecians after suffering unspecified injuries at Vale Park and remain doubtful.

Swindon will be without influential midfielder Louis Reed at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Reed was sent off for a second booking in the midweek win over Sutton and will be suspended for two games following a second dismissal of the season.

Centre-back Jake O’Brien should return to Ben Garner’s squad.

O’Brien missed out on Wednesday with an ankle injury but Garner is confident he will be fit enough to return. Joe Tomlinson, Louie Barry and Jordan Lyden are out.

