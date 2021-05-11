Crawley full-back Nick Tsaroulla signs new two-year contract
17:15pm, Tue 11 May 2021
Nick Tsaroulla has signed a new two-year deal at Crawley
The 22-year-old full-back, who joined the Reds in October 2020 after a successful trial, has impressed in his first season with the club.
Tsaroulla was on the scoresheet in Crawley’s shock FA Cup victory over Premier League Leeds and played 17 times in all competitions.
Chief executive Erdem Konyar told the club’s website: “Nick has had an exciting first year in his Crawley career, we are excited to see Nick grow and develop in a Crawley shirt and this is a great start to our pre-season.”