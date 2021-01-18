Crawley land Jordan Maguire-Drew on loan deal from Leyton Orient
Crawley have signed Jordan Maguire-Drew on loan from Leyton Orient until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Maguire-Drew is available to make his debut at home to Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday.
Crawley technical director Erdem Konyar told the club website: “Jordan is another local lad that has a good pedigree and EFL experience.
“He will give us an added boost in the offensive area, and it’s testament to our manager John Yems and Lee Bradbury as we are building a side that players want to be a part of.
“This near enough completes our recruitment for January.”
Maguire-Drew, 23, began his career at Brighton before spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln, Coventry and Wrexham,
He joined Leyton Orient in January 2019, scoring 12 goals in 69 appearances.