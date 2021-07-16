Crawley loan Stoke goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu
19:30pm, Fri 16 Jul 2021
Crawley have signed Stoke goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old, who recently signed a new contract with the Potters, will play for Crawley in their pre-season friendly against Three Bridges on Friday evening.
“Blondy came down to train with us at the end of last season, he’s a very good goalkeeper and we’d like to thank Stoke for agreeing to the deal,” Crawley boss John Yems told the club website.
“Let’s hope Blondy can enjoy his season here at the club.”
Noukeu played his youth football in Belgium for Royal Excel Mouscron and was also eligible to play international football for Belgium before pledging his allegiance to Cameroon.