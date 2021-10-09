Crawley move to brink of League Two play-off places with narrow win at Rochdale

Rochdale were beaten at home by Crawley (Dave Howarth/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:05pm, Sat 09 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Crawley moved to the brink of the Sky Bet League Two play-off places with a 1-0 win at Rochdale

This was no smash and grab raid from the visitors, who ran out comfortable winners despite the narrow scoreline.

The only goal of the game came when the home side were punished for some dire defending in the 14th minute.

Aaron Morley played a square pass across his own penalty area, Kwesi Appiah pounced and though he dragged his shot, it ran invitingly for Nick Tsaroulla to slide in and score from six yards.

The visitors were close to a second when Jake Hessenthaler forced a full-stretch save out of Joel Coleman.

After the break, Jack Payne was a whisker away from a second goal for Crawley with a superb 25-yard drive which clipped the top of the crossbar and Jeriel Dorsett and Corey O’Keeffe blocked shots from Hessenthaler.

On a day when Rochdale created little, their best efforts came late on, Morley pulling a shot wide from 18 yards in the 90th minute and Matt Done kept out by goalkeeper Glenn Morris in time added on.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA