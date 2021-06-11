Crawley sign former Millwall defender Harry Ransom

By NewsChain Sport
12:59pm, Fri 11 Jun 2021
Crawley have signed former Millwall defender Harry Ransom.

The 21-year-old will officially join the Reds on a free transfer on July 1.

“I’ve known Harry a while and he’s a good lad that will be a fantastic addition to next season’s squad,” Crawley boss John Yems told the club website.

Ransom came through the youth system at Brighton before moving to Eastbourne Borough at the age of 15. He joined Millwall but never made a first-team appearance, although he played eight times for Dover in 2020-21 during a loan spell in the National League.

Soccer

Crawley

PA