Crawley without banned Ludwig Francillette for Gillingham clash
Crawley will be without suspended defender Ludwig Francillette as they host Gillingham in Sky Bet League Two.
Francillette must serve a one-match ban for his sending off for two bookable offences in the first half of Saturday’s defeat at Walsall.
On-loan Liverpool midfielder James Balagizi remains on the sidelines following groin surgery.
The 19-year-old is hoping to return to action for interim manager Lewis Young in the coming weeks.
Jake Turner is set to remain in goal for struggling Gillingham in the continuing absence of Glenn Morris.
Morris has missed the Gills’ last two matches after being forced off injured against Northampton and could be sidelined until Christmas.
Fellow keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer is no longer an option after being recalled by parent club Charlton.
Manager Neil Harris may consider changes after a run of four successive league defeats.
