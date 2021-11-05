Crawley without suspended defender Joel Lynch for FA Cup clash with Tranmere
Crawley will be without suspended defender Joel Lynch for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie with Sky Bet League Two rivals Tranmere.
Lynch was sent off during last weekend’s 4-1 loss at home to Port Vale.
Striker Ashley Nadesan returns to contention after serving a two-match ban.
Crawley are still missing defender Jordan Tunnicliffe due to injury.
Tranmere have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip.
On-loan Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem suffered last month.
Goalkeeper Scott Davies also continues to be absent with a long-term Achilles injury.
Micky Mellon’s side are looking to end a three-game winless run.
