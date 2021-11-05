05 November 2021

Crawley without suspended defender Joel Lynch for FA Cup clash with Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
05 November 2021

Crawley will be without suspended defender Joel Lynch for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie with Sky Bet League Two rivals Tranmere.

Lynch was sent off during last weekend’s 4-1 loss at home to Port Vale.

Striker Ashley Nadesan returns to contention after serving a two-match ban.

Crawley are still missing defender Jordan Tunnicliffe due to injury.

Tranmere have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip.

On-loan Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem suffered last month.

Goalkeeper Scott Davies also continues to be absent with a long-term Achilles injury.

Micky Mellon’s side are looking to end a three-game winless run.

