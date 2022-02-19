19 February 2022

Crawley’s trip to Salford called off due to waterlogged pitch

By NewsChain Sport
19 February 2022

Salford’s League Two clash with Crawley on Saturday has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, City have confirmed.

The playing surface at the Peninsula Stadium was judged to be unplayable after a second inspection following continued heavy rain.

A statement on the cub’s official website said: “The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12:30pm.

“However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when we requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess and he deemed the surface unplayable.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Storm Eunice: People urged to stay at home amid 90mph winds across UK

news

People urged not to travel by train as Storm Eunice disruption ‘inevitable’

news

Storm Eunice – what we know so far

news