Crewe boss David Artell: We should have won by more

Boss David Artell admitted the only disappointment following Crewe’s 2-0 victory at MK Dons was that his side did not win by more.

The Railwaymen had a fairly comfortable ride to three points, although they did squander some golden chances to kill the game off before having to weather a late storm.

The contest was settled by striker Mikael Mandron, who scored twice in the opening 20 minutes on his return to the starting line-up.

Artell said: “He was there to stick them in, wasn’t he?

“The one disappointment was that it should have been more than two – Mikael could have had a hat-trick.

“There was one in the second half where we had three against one and we somehow don’t even get a shot away, never mind hit the target or score.

“I think we’re fourth-highest in the league for chances created, but I don’t think we’re fourth-highest in the league for goals scored because if we were, we’d be further up the table. Today is another example of that.

“We know there are areas to improve and we know if we’re going to do that then we’re going to get more positive results.

“We lost in the last minute to Hull on Friday and we didn’t deserve to – Grant (McCann) after the match was very complimentary and that was two good teams. Today was two good teams.”

Crewe took the lead after 15 minutes when Mandron controlled a pass from Charlie Kirk that was slightly behind him before finishing and doubled up by shooting through Andy Fisher’s legs five minutes later.

Cameron Jerome struck a post for MK Dons as they looked for a way back, with Will Jaaskelainen making two outstanding late saves to deny Charlie Brown and Harry Darling.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin said: “We started really poorly – our energy, urgency, intensity was just nowhere near the level it has been recently.

“I can accept us making mistakes – you’re going to have to accept we’re going to make mistakes at times as we’re trying to develop and improve all the time.

“We’re still trying to find different adaptations we might have to make during games, but we just didn’t react well enough.

“We didn’t start well, we had an early warning sign with a set-piece where a guy is not being marked and Fish has had to make a great save.

“Then they scored two goals, two really poor goals from our point of view, so they didn’t have to work hard enough for their goals.

“We were playing against a good team, they had some good moments. It just took us too long to get into our stride, really.”