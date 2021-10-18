error code: 1003
18 October 2021

Crewe could make changes for Sunderland game

By NewsChain Sport
Crewe manager David Artell could make changes when his side face Sunderland following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Fleetwood.

Christopher Long could feature for the Railwaymen after making his return from injury and illness at the weekend, coming off the bench at half-time.

Midfielder Callum Ainley is still out as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

Ben Knight is also injured but is edging closer to a return.

Sunderland will be without Elliot Embleton due to suspension.

The midfielder was sent off for a challenge on Gillingham’s Jack Tucker at the weekend and will miss the next three games.

Aiden McGeady (foot) and Lynden Gooch (ankle) are doubtful for Tuesday’s game.

Defender Frederik Alves, on loan from West Ham, is also a doubt after feeling a niggle.

