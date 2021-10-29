29 October 2021

Crewe could name unchanged side for MK Dons visit

Crewe boss David Artell could name an unchanged team against MK Dons.

Despite a third straight defeat at Wycombe last weekend, Artell was pleased with the performance and called for a repeat on Saturday.

Ben Knight (ankle) returned to light training this week and it is hoped the on-loan Manchester City winger will be fit and available for selection again in around two weeks.

Callum Ainley (hamstring), however, is a bit further away but he is progressing well.

Daniel Harvie returns to contention for the Dons.

The defender missed the home defeat to Rotherham as he served a one-match suspension.

Milton Keynes manager Liam Manning has no fresh injury concerns, with Ethan Robson still a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Troy Parrott staked his claim for a starting place with a goal in the EFL Trophy defeat to Aston Villa U21 on Tuesday night.

