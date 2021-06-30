Crewe midfielder Callum Ainley agrees new two-year deal

Callum Ainley in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:52pm, Wed 30 Jun 2021
Crewe midfielder Callum Ainley has committed his future to the club by agreeing a new two-year contract.

The League One outfit has announced the 23-year-old has signed a deal which will keep him at Mornflake Stadium until the summer of 2023.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Crewe Alexandra are delighted to announce that Callum Ainley has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

“The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who came through the club’s academy has made 207 appearances for the club, has committed until summer 2023.

“Everyone at Crewe Alexandra would like to congratulate Callum on his new deal and wish him all the best for the next two seasons.”

Ainley, who has been associated with Crewe since he was at primary school, follows fellow midfielders Josh Lundstram and Regan Griffiths in agreeing a new deal.

