Crewe midfielder Oliver Finney extends contract until the summer of 2024
17:29pm, Tue 27 Jul 2021
Crewe midfielder Oliver Finney has extended his contract at the club until the summer of 2024.
The 23-year-old had scored eight goals before his 2020-21 season was brought to a premature end with a broken leg on February 2.
Finney, who has been at the club since the age of nine, was already contracted at Mornflake Stadium until 2023 but has now extended his stay.
He has made 77 appearances for the club in all competitions.