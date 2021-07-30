Crewe sign ex-Sunderland defender Callum McFadzean
Crewe have announced the signing of defender Callum McFadzean on a one-year deal.
The 27-year-old becomes the fifth signing of the summer to walk through the door at Gresty Road as they prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet League One campaign.
McFadzean arrives after spending the 2020-21 season with Sunderland and went on to make 21 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring against Lincoln in the league and Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy.
He previously had spells with Plymouth, Bury and Burton, among others, after beginning his career at Sheffield United.