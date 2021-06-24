Crewe sign experienced midfielder Shaun MacDonald on a two-year contract

Shaun MacDonald has joined Crewe on a free transfer after leaving Rotherham (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:49pm, Thu 24 Jun 2021
Crewe have signed experienced midfielder Shaun MacDonald on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old arrives at Gresty Road on a free transfer after leaving Rotherham, where he helped the Millers win promotion from League One in 2020.

MacDonald made his professional debut for Swansea in 2005 and had loan spells at Yeovil before joining Bournemouth in 2011.

The Welshman, capped four times by his country, was part of the Cherries squad that were promoted to the Premier League.

He had three seasons at Wigan before his two years with Rotherham and becomes Alex boss David Artell’s third new signing of the summer, following forward Christopher Long and defender Kayne Ramsey.

