Crewe sign former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Tommie Hoban

12:55pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Crewe have signed former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Tommie Hoban following his release by Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen.

The 27-year-old, who has previously played for Watford and Blackburn, has signed a 12-month deal at the Mornflake Stadium with an option for an extension.

Hoban, who helped Aberdeen to a fourth-placed finish last season, is the Railwaymen’s fourth signing of the summer after Kayne Ramsay, Shaun MacDonald and Christopher Long.

