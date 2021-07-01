Crewe sign former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Tommie Hoban
Crewe have signed former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Tommie Hoban following his release by Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen.
The 27-year-old, who has previously played for Watford and Blackburn, has signed a 12-month deal at the Mornflake Stadium with an option for an extension.
Hoban, who helped Aberdeen to a fourth-placed finish last season, is the Railwaymen’s fourth signing of the summer after Kayne Ramsay, Shaun MacDonald and Christopher Long.