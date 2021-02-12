Crewe’s home match with Portsmouth postponed due to frozen pitch

Crewe v Portsmouth at Gresty Road has been postponed
By NewsChain Sport
10:32am, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Crewe’s Sky Bet League One clash with Portsmouth on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch, the club have announced.

After several days of sub-zero temperatures, Crewe called in a qualified referee on Friday to assess the state of the Gresty Road surface. It was “deemed unplayable in certain areas”.

“With temperatures not set to rise overnight and into tomorrow morning, an early decision was made to postpone the game,” a statement added.

