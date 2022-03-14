14 March 2022

Crewe’s injury list shows no sign of abating ahead of Wigan’s visit

By NewsChain Sport
14 March 2022

Bottom side Crewe do not have any of their injured players back as they host promotion-chasing Wigan in Sky Bet League One.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Ben Knight is the closest to returning but this game comes too soon.

Ryan Alebiosu has returned to parent club Arsenal for treatment and another loanee, Scott Robertson of Celtic, needs an operation.

Defenders Rio Adebisi (foot) and Billy Sass-Davies (calf) are both long-term absentees for David Artell’s team.

Wigan welcome back Tendayi Darikwa and Graeme Shinnie from suspension but are now without Callum Lang.

Darikwa and Shinnie have sat out the last two matches after accumulating 10 bookings but Lang reached that figure in Saturday’s draw against MK Dons.

James McClean is also still banned following his sending-off against Fleetwood.

Latics have no fresh fitness concerns.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pregnant woman and baby die after Russian bombing of maternity ward

world news

Polish tech entrepreneur aims to house 500 Ukrainian refugees in hotel

world news

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

world news