Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates ‘unique milestone’ after scoring 900th goal

An emotional Cristiano Ronaldo lauded his 900th goal as a “unique milestone”, adding it was a figure he wanted to achieve for a long time.

The 39-year-old reached the remarkable tally after he scored in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia in Lisbon.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was visibly overwhelmed when he converted Nuno Mendes’ cross in the 34th minute, collapsing to the ground in tears.

“Only me, and the people around me know how difficult it is to work daily to be physically and psychologically well and reach goal 900,” said Ronaldo following his first strike since June, which extended his record international haul to 131.

“It’s a unique milestone in my career and it was with a lot of emotion I celebrated that goal. It represents a lot.

“It was the number I wanted to achieve for a long time and I knew I would achieve it because, as I continue to play, it would happen naturally. I already won two trophies for Portugal, something I really wanted. Whatever comes next is spectacular.”

Writing on social media, Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, added: “I dreamed of this and I have more dreams.”

Ronaldo, playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, is 40 in February, but has not ruled out hope of featuring in the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s his decision and it depends on whether he feels good and at a high level,” said Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes.

“We know that he is capable of reaching a certain age with this great level of demand, but it is up to him to decide and I am sure that he will decide in favour of his well-being and the national team.”

Ronaldo’s first-half strike put Portugal two up following Diogo Dalot’s opener, but the United defender scored an own goal to make it a nervy second half.

However, the hosts kept Croatia at bay to kick off their Nations League campaign with three points.

“I congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo for another historic milestone, not only in his career but also in Portuguese and world football,” said Portugal FA chief Fernando Gomes.

“It is a memorable moment with a special meaning for having been achieved at the service of the national team.

“Cristiano is the captain and an example of commitment and professionalism combined with a huge passion for the game.

“Cristiano’s joy is also the joy of all his team-mates who over the years have helped him reach this milestone.

“What we witnessed this Wednesday in another important victory of the national team will be engraved in our memories. Congratulations, Cristiano.”