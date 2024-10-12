12 October 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo hits 133rd Portugal goal in victory over Poland

By NewsChain Sport
12 October 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the scorers as Portugal beat Poland 3-1 in their Nations League clash in Warsaw.

The 39-year-old put the visitors two up in the 37th minute, following up to convert after Rafael Leao burst forward and fired against the post, taking his record haul of international goals in the men’s game to 133.

Ronaldo had earlier flicked an effort against the bar, before Bernardo Silva gave Portugal the lead with a 26th-minute finish.

After Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back for Poland in the 78th minute, a late Jan Bednarek own goal gave the Portuguese their third.

Roberto Martinez’s men extend their 100 per cent start in Group A1 to three wins, while Poland stay third with three points, three behind Croatia.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Saudi wealth fund buys 40% stake in prestigious West End store Selfridges

financial news

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘cleared of sex offences by German court’

news

Boki the brown bear set for brain surgery this week in UK medical first

news