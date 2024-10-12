Cristiano Ronaldo hits 133rd Portugal goal in victory over Poland
Cristiano Ronaldo was among the scorers as Portugal beat Poland 3-1 in their Nations League clash in Warsaw.
The 39-year-old put the visitors two up in the 37th minute, following up to convert after Rafael Leao burst forward and fired against the post, taking his record haul of international goals in the men’s game to 133.
Ronaldo had earlier flicked an effort against the bar, before Bernardo Silva gave Portugal the lead with a 26th-minute finish.
After Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back for Poland in the 78th minute, a late Jan Bednarek own goal gave the Portuguese their third.
Roberto Martinez’s men extend their 100 per cent start in Group A1 to three wins, while Poland stay third with three points, three behind Croatia.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox