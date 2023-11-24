24 November 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half brace inspires Al Nassr victory over Al Akhdoud

By NewsChain Sport
24 November 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning 40-yard lob as part of a quick-fire second-half double to help Al Nassr beat Al Akhdoud 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portugal star chested down a loose ball and expertly lofted home from distance in the 80th minute after opposition goalkeeper Paulo Vitor raced out to clear the initial danger.

Ronaldo’s eye-catching finish was his 15th goal of the season and came just three minutes after he had doubled his side’s lead.

The 38-year-old’s first of the evening was a powerful finish from a tight angle following a fine touch to kill a dropping ball.

Victory for second-placed Al Nassr was their 11th from 14 games this term to move them a point behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Midfielder Sami Al Naji opened the scoring at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh by slotting the ball home in the 13th minute before former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ronaldo took centre stage.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius to be freed in January ten years after shooting dead his girlfriend

world news

Crane worker who lifted man from blazing building in incredible rescue says it was ‘close call’

news

Mass rioting and looting in Dublin following school stabbings

news