Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan from West Ham

West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan.

The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option for the Serie A outfit to make the move permanent next summer.

Croatia international Vlasic made 31 appearances for the Hammers in their 2021-22 campaign after joining the Premier League club from CSKA Moscow last summer.

He scored one goal, in a 4-1 win at Watford in December.

West Ham tweeted: “We can confirm that Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan. Everyone at the club would like to wish Nikola the best for his loan spell in Turin.”

