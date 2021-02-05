Crucial late goals from the 20/21 Copa del Rey quarter-finals

FC Barcelona, Athletic Club and Levante UD all reached the 20/21 Copa del Rey semi-finals having scored some crucial late goals in their respective quarter-final games. Jordi Alba scored in the 92th minute for Barça to equalise vs Granada and they ended up winning 5-3 after extra time. Raúl García equalised in the 94th minute and Athletic then beat Betis on penalties. Roger Martí scored the winner for Levante in the 121st minute as they defeated Villarreal 1-0.