06 May 2022

Crystal Palace could be without injured Nathan Ferguson for visit of Watford

By NewsChain Sport
06 May 2022

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without Nathan Ferguson for the visit of Watford on Saturday.

Ferguson has been training on his own but has yet to train with the group ahead of the match.

The Palace boss has no new injuries to contend with.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson will have to assess both Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley ahead of the trip to south London.

Cathcart has been suffering from an illness while Cleverley picked up a knock in training and both were absent for Watford’s 2-1 home defeat to Burnley.

Cucho Hernandez has been outside running and doing ball work on his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Provisional Palace squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Gallagher, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Eze, Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Mateta, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard

Provisional Watford squad: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, King, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Bachmann, Kalu, Kayembe

