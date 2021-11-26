Crystal Palace without James McArthur for Aston Villa clash
Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur will again be absent when Aston Villa visit Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.
The vice-captain’s recovery from a hamstring injury is being managed on a week-by-week basis and he will not feature this weekend.
Nathan Ferguson is the only other first-team absentee and he is building up fitness following a near two-year spell out following knee, thigh and Achilles problems.
Villa will have Douglas Luiz back after he was able to recover from a hamstring injury this week.
Trezeguet (knee) also returned to training but is still at least a week away from being back in contention and has been pencilled in to feature for the under-23s next month.
Bertrand Traore, who has a thigh injury, is the other absentee and is still “some weeks away”, according to manager Steven Gerrard.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Buendia, Ings, Watkins, Steer, Hause, Young, Tuanzebe, Sanson, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Bailey, Davis, Luiz, Philogene-Bidace, Archer.
