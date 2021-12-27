27 December 2021

Crystal Palace without suspended Wilfried Zaha for Norwich visit

By NewsChain Sport
27 December 2021

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha for the visit of Norwich.

Zaha was sent off in the 3-0 loss at Tottenham on Boxing Day and will serve a one-match ban.

Palace will assess their Covid-hit squad, which was missing Vicente Guaita, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne at Spurs, alongside boss Patrick Vieira who was a confirmed positive case.

Norwich will have none of their absentees back for the trip to Selhurst Park.

The Canaries sit bottom of the table having lost 5-0 to Arsenal on Boxing Day, where a number of their first-team squad were missing.

Tim Krul (Covid) is still out, as are Grant Hanley (shoulder), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Milot Rashica (groin).

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, McGovern, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Gilmour, Placheta, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Pukki, Byram, Mumba, Giannoulis, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Idah, Sargent, Tzolis.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New restrictions not expected after PM briefed by scientists on Christmas Covid numbers

news

New Year’s Eve in UK could be mildest on record with temperatures soaring to 15C

news

Armed man arrested after breaking into grounds of Windsor Castle as Queen celebrated Christmas Day

news