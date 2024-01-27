Curtis Fleming urges Charlton not to fear anyone after draw at Blackpool

Curtis Fleming insisted Charlton “should not be afraid of any team” following a battling point at Blackpool.

Fleming took interim charge of the Addicks in midweek following the sacking of Michael Appleton and saw his side come from a goal down to earn a draw courtesy of Marvin Ekpiteta’s 69th-minute own goal following Karamoko Dembele’s second-half opener.

Charlton remain without a win since November and sit four points above the Sky Bet League One relegation zone, but Fleming is optimistic a change in fortunes is around the corner.

“It was a good point for us, and a good reward for the endeavour we showed,” he said.

“Sometimes you need that little bit of luck, and we had a bit of that today, but I think we deserved a point.

“I was pleased with the togetherness we showed in coming back into the game and that’s something that’ll stand the lads in good stead going forward.

“We’re a good team and we’ve got a full week ahead of us now to make sure we’re fully prepared for the next game.

“Maybe we haven’t always shown the good things for the full 90 minutes much lately, but we can play some good stuff.

“I don’t think we should be afraid of any team in this league. We definitely have the personnel to go out there and win games.”

Blackpool came into the game with the best home record in League One, and Hayden Coulson saw an effort cleared off the line before Kyle Joseph was twice denied by the woodwork.

The Seasiders broke the deadlock when Dembele met Albie Morgan’s pass before drilling low into the corner, but their lead was cancelled out when Alfie May’s shot deflected in off Ekpiteta.

The hosts are three points adrift of the play-off spots and manager Neil Critchley rued a missed opportunity to apply further pressure on the sides above them.

“It’s disappointing really because we probably should have been out of sight by half-time,” he said.

“We were more purposeful than them in the first half and we played right on the front foot, but it just wasn’t enough by the end of it.

“We were missing a goal quite badly, and then when we got one, I thought we would have had enough to go on and win the game.

“We get the first goal and we had the game in our grasp, but we’ve let it slip and that’s frustrating for everyone.

“We’ve hit the bar, the post and had one cleared off the line, and then they get that bit of luck with their equaliser.

“It’s a point, though, we’re unbeaten in four games now, so we have to keep moving forward.”