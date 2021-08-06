Curtis Main hoping to forge a tight bond with Eamonn Brophy at St Mirren

Curtis Main hopes he and Eamonn Brophy can bring the best out of each other to St Mirren’s benefit this season.

The 29-year-old striker joined the Buddies on a two-year deal in June following a short spell at Shrewsbury and, in three of the four games since the beginning of the season, has started in Jim Goodwin’s side alongside Scotland cap Brophy.

Main scored in his first two appearances for the unbeaten Saints, Premier Sports Cup wins over Dunfermline and Stenhousemuir, and Brophy notched in the 2-2 cinch Premiership draw with Dundee at Dens Park last Saturday.

Ahead of the first home league game of the season against Hearts on Saturday, the former Aberdeen and Motherwell striker spoke about their fledgling relationship.

“It is not something you can put your finger on,” said Main.

“When you play with some players you can anticipate maybe a little bit better than other players you play with, what the other person is going to do or what you expect from him and take gambles and stuff like that.

“We are both very mobile, we bring pace and power to the game and hopefully if we can work off each other and get a stronger understanding of each other’s movements then yes, it is obviously going to be positive for the squad.

“But it is early days and obviously we have good quality in the whole side so I am sure I will be able to link up with everyone as well.”

Boss Goodwin is taking early confidence from Main and Brophy’s early-season partnership.

He said: “It bodes well for the season and going forward. They certainly complemented each other very well at Dens Park at the weekend.

“Brophy got off to a flier, from a flick on from Curtis who would have liked to have got on the scoresheet himself; he had a couple of half-decent opportunities himself.

“I think we are looking really good at the top end of the pitch this season.

“If we can replicate the good defensive record we had last season then that certainly puts us in a decent place for the season ahead.”