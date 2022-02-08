Curtis Main will miss clash of the Saints in Paisley
St Mirren striker Curtis Main will miss the visit of St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday night.
The striker suffered a reaction after coming on against Hibernian at the weekend.
Dean Lyness picked up a knock in training, Eamonn Brophy remains out with an ankle injury and on-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic returns after being ineligible against his parent club.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane faces a knee operation and is unlikely to play again this season, while midfielder Melker Hallberg is suspended.
Michael O’Halloran is rated “touch and go” by manager Callum Davidson, and recently-signed strikers Nadir Ciftci and Theo Bair will miss the trip to Paisley but should be back for next week’s trip to Aberdeen.
Longer-term injury victims Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon all remain sidelined.
