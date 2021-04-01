Curtis Nelson and Perry Ng in contention for Cardiff returns

Curtis Nelson is expected back in action for Cardiff (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:35pm, Thu 01 Apr 2021
Cardiff pair Curtis Nelson and Perry Ng are back in contention for Friday’s home game against Nottingham Forest.

Nelson has missed the last two games due to a thigh strain and fellow defender Ng has recovered from a knock which kept him out of the recent win at Swansea.

Forward Lee Tomlin has had a setback as he works his way back to full fitness following a groin problem, injuring his ankle during the warm-up prior to an under-23s game this week.

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu is continuing to build up his match fitness with the under-23s after a hamstring injury and remains unavailable.

Forest will be without defender Gaetan Bong (knock), who was forced out of the draw at Brentford last time out.

Yuri Ribeiro and Tyler Blackett will be vying for a start at left-back in Bong’s absence.

Joe Worrall (ribs), Harry Arter (calf), Michael Dawson and Fouad Bachirou (hamstring) are still unavailable.

Winger Joe Lolley is not expected to feature again this season after tearing a hamstring in the recent draw at Reading.

