Curtis Tilt rejoins Wigan on loan
Curtis Tilt has returned to Wigan on loan for the rest of the season.
The 29-year-old Rotherham defender spent the first half of the campaign at the DW Stadium, making 13 appearances as Latics fight relegation in Sky Bet League One under Leam Richardson.
Tilt told Wigan’s official website: “I have stayed in touch with Leam over the last few weeks and have continued to assess the situation.
“The lads are great here – it’s a good dressing room – and now I want to help to steady the ship and get the team out of the relegation zone.
“We had good momentum going into the new year and since then there has been a couple of ins and outs, so the immediate aim is to get back integrated into the group and to lift us out of the relegation zone.
“It is nice to feel wanted; I have seen on Twitter and other social media platforms the comments from Wigan fans and obviously it’s great when you know they want you to come and play for their club.
“I am fit and ready; we actually had some really intense training back at Rotherham so I am coming back fit – even without the games – so I’m ready to go and just want to help the team now.”