Curzon Ashton wait on Connor Hampson and Devon Matthews for Cambridge tie
Curzon Ashton are crossing their fingers over the fitness of Connor Hampson and Devon Matthews as they prepare for the FA Cup first-round visit of Cambridge.
The sixth-tier side are hoping the Sunday kick-off gives the duo enough time to rally from knocks and allows Adam Lakeland to choose from a full squad.
Cambridge may not risk Fejiri Okenabirhie for the trip to the Tameside Stadium.
Okenabirhie came off with a suspected hamstring injury against Wycombe and missed last week’s derby defeat to Portsmouth.
Oliver Norburn, Harvey Cartwright, Emmanuel Fernandez, Joe Tomlinson and David Ajiboye continue to be assessed having been sidelined recently.
Midfielder Adam May is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL.
