Dagenham and Redbridge continue winning run

Dagenham and Redbridge continued their winning run
Dagenham and Redbridge continued their winning run (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:53pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Dagenham and Redbridge swept to a third-straight National League win with a 3-0 victory at King’s Lynn.

Striker Paul McCallum fired the visitors into an early lead with his ninth goal of the season and his second in three matches.

Angelo Balanta then followed suit for his ninth of the campaign, making it three in three for the Colombian.

Matt Robinson then found the net for the second game in a row, as Dagenham rounded off a comfortable win on the road.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

King's Lynn

PA