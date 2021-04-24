Dagenham and Redbridge continue winning run to deepen King’s Lynn worries
17:23pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Dagenham and Redbridge swept to a third-straight National League win with a 3-0 victory at relegation-threatened King’s Lynn.
Striker Paul McCallum fired the visitors into an early lead with his ninth goal of the season and his second in three matches.
Angelo Balanta then followed suit for his ninth of the campaign, making it three in three for the Colombian.
Matt Robinson then found the net for the second game in a row, as Dagenham rounded off a comfortable win on the road.
King’s Lynn remain in the bottom three, two points from safety.