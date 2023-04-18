18 April 2023

Dagenham battle back to snatch draw at Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2023

George Saunders secured Dagenham a point in a 2-2 draw at Altrincham.

The midfielder struck with 12 minutes left with a freak goal when his mis-hit cross dropped into the net.

Jordan Hulme’s leveller and Harry Phipps’ own goal had turned the game in the mid-table hosts’ favour.

Inih Effiong’s penalty earlier gave Dagenham the lead four minutes before the break, but they were forced to settle for a point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Protester jumps onto snooker table and covers it in orange powder at World Championship in Sheffield

snooker

Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock as photos of her bedroom are displayed

news

Royals from across the globe expected at palace reception on eve of coronation

world news