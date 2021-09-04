Dagenham come from behind to secure draw in entertaining clash with Wealdstone
17:11pm, Sat 04 Sep 2021
Dagenham came from behind to secure a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Wealdstone in the National League.
Josh Umerah gave Wealdstone the lead inside the first 10 minutes, but Paul McCallum levelled the scores before the half-time break, pouncing after a shot rebounded into his path.
Wealdstone then restored their lead in the 75th minute, with Dennon Lewis tapping home from a cross.
Myles Weston drove down the pitch and crossed for George Saunders to tap home the equaliser just four minutes later.