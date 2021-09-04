Dagenham come from behind to secure draw in entertaining clash with Wealdstone

Dagenham came from behind to secure a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Wealdstone in the National League (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:11pm, Sat 04 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Dagenham came from behind to secure a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Wealdstone in the National League.

Josh Umerah gave Wealdstone the lead inside the first 10 minutes, but Paul McCallum levelled the scores before the half-time break, pouncing after a shot rebounded into his path.

Wealdstone then restored their lead in the 75th minute, with Dennon Lewis tapping home from a cross.

Myles Weston drove down the pitch and crossed for George Saunders to tap home the equaliser just four minutes later.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Dagenham

PA