Dagenham ran out 2-0 winners over Aldershot (Barrington Coombs/PA)
10 January 2023

Dagenham into play-off places with win at Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
10 January 2023

Josh Walker’s double helped Dagenham move into the National League play-off places with a 2-0 win over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

Dagenham were quick out of the traps and had an early goal in the seventh minute when Matt Robinson picked out Walker in space before he coolly tucked past Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Walker had a chance to double the visitors’ advantage just before the half-hour mark but he shot narrowly wide of the target from close range.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Aldershot almost found an equaliser but Justin Amaluzor fired wide from inside the area to keep the score at 1-0.

Dagenham sealed the points with Walker’s second of the night when Josh Hare picked him out and he tucked home to finish things off at 2-0.

