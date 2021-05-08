Dagenham & Redbridge storm past sorry Wealdstone to extend winning run to six

Former Boreham Wood striker Angelo Balanta set the Daggers on their way with an early goal
By NewsChain Sport
17:11pm, Sat 08 May 2021
Dagenham & Redbridge romped to a sixth straight Vanarama National League win as they swept past struggling Wealdstone 5-0 at Grosvenor Vale.

Angelo Balanta fired the Daggers ahead in the second minute and Matt Robinson swiftly added another when he finished off a flowing move.

Paul McCallum drilled in a third with a low shot from the edge of the area in the 21st minute and scored again from close range shortly before half-time.

With 15 minutes left, Mauro Vilhete saw his curling effort saved by Jake Askew before Robinson scored a fifth in stoppage time as the Stones slumped to a seventh successive defeat.

