Dagenham stun Stockport to begin season in style

17:35pm, Sat 21 Aug 2021
Dagenham made a flying start to the National League season with an impressive 3-1 win at Stockport

County, who went close to promotion last term before defeat in the play-offs, went ahead after nine minutes when John Rooney turned home a low cross into the box.

Home goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe made a fine save to deny Paul McCallum as the Daggers looked for an equalising goal before half time.

It arrived after 40 minutes when Will Wright curled a lovely free-kick into the top corner.

Quick-fire goals from Josh Walker and Matt Robinson before the hour mark then turned the game in the Daggers’ favour.

