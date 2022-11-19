Dagenham substitute Jay Bird swoops to sink Scunthorpe
Substitute Jay Bird scored an 85th-minute winner on his debut as Dagenham defeated National League strugglers Scunthorpe 2-1 to record their fourth successive win in all competitions.
Bird struck just 10 minutes after being thrown into the action and he also hit the post during a key cameo at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute when Harry Phipps got on the end of a fine cross from Myles Weston to head past Marcus Dewhurst.
That lead lasted barely seven minutes though before Scunthorpe levelled through Andrew Boyce, who found the back of the net with a low volley from Tom Pugh’s cross.
The points looked set to be shared with the teams still locked at 1-1 heading into the final five minutes, but former MK Dons striker Bird swooped to fire home following another Weston assist.
Victory sees Dagenham climb up to ninth in the National League, one point off the play-off spots, as Scunthorpe dropped into the bottom two.
