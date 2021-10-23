error code: 1003
23 October 2021

Daggers see off Shrimpers with strong second-half show

By NewsChain Sport
Dagenham scored three goals in six second-half minutes to beat Southend 3-0 in the National League contest at Victoria Road.

Both sides went into the break deadlocked after a fine first half display which could have seen either side take the lead.

But, It did not take long for Dagenham to take the lead, as Mo Sagaf opened the scoring in the 52nd minute. A second followed soon after for the hosts as Myles Weston’s cross found the head of Sam Ling at the far post to double their advantage.

The game was soon beyond doubt as the Daggers added their third of the afternoon, with Ling heading home again.

The result leaves Southend in the relegation zone while Dagenham pick up their first win after three league defeats to climb back into the top six.

