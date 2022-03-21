21 March 2022

Daizen Maeda misses out on Japan’s World Cup qualifiers

21 March 2022

Celtic striker Daizen Maeda will miss Japan’s upcoming World Cup qualifying double header against Australia and Vietnam.

A translated statement on Japan’s international team website confirmed Maeda would miss out on international duty “due to poor condition. There are no plans to call up a substitute for Maeda.”

The 24-year-old, capped four times, has become an integral part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans since signing on loan from Yokohama F. Marinos in January.

The all-action attacker has scored six goals so far for the cinch Premiership leaders, the most recent of which was the third goal in a 4-0 home win over Ross County on Saturday.

