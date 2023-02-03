Former Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman scored twice for Barnet (Tess Derry/PA)
Dale Gorman nets brace as Barnet defeat Scunthorpe to continue unbeaten run

By NewsChain Sport
Dale Gorman struck twice as high-flying Barnet won 3-1 at Scunthorpe to extend their unbeaten league run to 10 matches.

Gorman scored either side of half-time to put Barnet 2-0 up and after Gerry McDonagh pulled one back for Scunthorpe on his debut, David Moyo headed the visitors’ third.

The Bees took a 31st-minute lead when Gorman’s free-kick from the right evaded everyone in the box and found the back of the net.

Gorman added his second in the 55th minute following Idris Kanu’s excellent run into the box before McDonagh reduced the deficit for the Iron, converting a low cross into the bottom corner.

Barnet regained their two-goal cushion three minutes later as Moyo headed home and second-bottom Scunthorpe slipped to their ninth home league defeat of the season.

