Dale Taylor opens Burton account in vital victory against Oxford
Burton picked up their first win of 2023 with a much-needed 2-0 win over Oxford in Sky Bet League One.
Goals in the five minutes either side of half-time – a Simon Eastwood own goal and then Dale Taylor’s first in Albion colours – secured a precious win for Dino Maamria’s men.
Zac Ashworth was unfortunate not to get the credit for Albion’s first goal when his sweetly hit 30-yard volley smacked against a post and hit Eastwood on the back before bouncing into the back of the net.
Oxford had started well and Matty Taylor was denied by a fingertip save by Craig MacGillivray and Billy Bodin saw a shot headed off the line by John Brayford.
Albion took a while to get into the game but began to grow in confidence and after the opening goal could have been two up but for a good save from Eastwood to deny Taylor.
The Irish striker, on loan from Nottingham Forest, was not deterred and produced an instinctive near-post finish to convert Tom Hamer’s low cross and double Albion’s lead just four minutes after the break and from there Albion were relatively comfortable as Oxford struggled to respond.
