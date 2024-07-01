01 July 2024

Dan Ashworth joins Manchester United as sporting director

By NewsChain Sport
01 July 2024

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director after reaching an agreement with Newcastle.

The two clubs issued a joint statement on Monday announcing that Ashworth, who was placed on garden leave by Newcastle earlier this year amid interest from United, had been released from his contract at St James’ Park.

No compensation details have been disclosed but it is understood Ashworth will be able to begin his new role at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

The statement read: “Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United.

“The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future.”

United’s interest in Ashworth became apparent after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos company completed the purchase of a minority stake in the club and subsequently took over the running of the Red Devils’ football operations.

Dan Ashworth has been cleared to take up a position at Manchester United (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

