Dan Bentley back in contention for Bristol City after Covid absence
Dan Bentley is available for Bristol City’s clash with Reading.
Goalkeeper Bentley missed the Robins’ 3-1 defeat to Blackpool at the weekend after contracting Covid-19 and following a period of self-isolation he is in contention for Nigel Pearson’s side.
Matty James is still being regularly assessed by the club and is a doubt with a foot injury.
Andy King is also out for the foreseeable future after undergoing an operation on a hamstring problem.
Deadline-day signing Tom Ince could make his Reading debut.
The midfielder is a versatile option for manager Veljko Paunovic as he can fit into a wide range of positions, including out wide and in a number 10 role.
Both Yakou Meite (knee) and Tom McIntyre (foot) are edging closer to returns and both have had minutes for the Under-23s recently.
The Royals are currently 21st in the Sky Bet Championship.
