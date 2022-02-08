08 February 2022

Dan Bentley back in contention for Bristol City after Covid absence

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

Dan Bentley is available for Bristol City’s clash with Reading.

Goalkeeper Bentley missed the Robins’ 3-1 defeat to Blackpool at the weekend after contracting Covid-19 and following a period of self-isolation he is in contention for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Matty James is still being regularly assessed by the club and is a doubt with a foot injury.

Andy King is also out for the foreseeable future after undergoing an operation on a hamstring problem.

Deadline-day signing Tom Ince could make his Reading debut.

The midfielder is a versatile option for manager Veljko Paunovic as he can fit into a wide range of positions, including out wide and in a number 10 role.

Both Yakou Meite (knee) and Tom McIntyre (foot) are edging closer to returns and both have had minutes for the Under-23s recently.

The Royals are currently 21st in the Sky Bet Championship.

